Editorial Roundup:

Texas

Dallas Morning News. March 7, 2020

Long lines on Super Tuesday were unacceptable. We must not have a repeat in the fall

The state and the political parties need to be held accountable for failing to align voting centers with demand.

Voting is a democracy’s best expression of the power of the people to choose the elected officials who will represent them. A trip to the polls shouldn’t make a trip to the Department of Public Safety to renew a driver’s license seem like a breeze.

On Super Tuesday, thousands of voters endured brutally long lines at polling places in Texas’ largest cities. In Houston, ground zero for Election Day dysfunction, the last primary vote in the state was cast at 1:30 a.m. Wednesday by a man who stayed in line more than six hours to exercise his voting rights. Hervis Rogers was late for his second job on an overnight shift, but was determined not to be deterred. “The way it was set up, it was like it was set up for me to walk away,’’ he told reporters. “But I said I am not going to do that.”

Kudos to the thousands like Rogers who stuck it out. A system, however, that requires voters to stick it out into the wee hours of the next morning to exercise a cherished constitutional right and privilege is in need of an overhaul.

Same-day voting should not be an endurance contest. The state, political parties and counties must make sure that voters don’t face a repeat of this debacle when they go to the polls in the fall.

While some voting locations in Dallas and Tarrant counties had long lines, the worst delays occurred in Harris County. Voter turnout in the Democratic Primary in Harris County increased by 44% compared to the last presidential election four years ago. However, two-thirds of Harris County’s voting centers were in predominantly GOP precincts where turnout was less robust and more in line with historical trends.

The same trend appears statewide. Democratic Primary turnout as a percentage of registered voters in Texas appears to be the largest since 2008 when Barack Obama headlined the ticket. But since 2012, 542 of the 750 polling places that Texas closed were in the 50 counties that gained the most black and Hispanic residents. And since 2014, Democratic turnout has been below the level of GOP primary turnout over that period.

Taken as a whole, poor planning; inexperienced and overwhelmed staff; large voter turnout vs. population growth; machine meltdowns of aging equipment and too few machines and websites that directed voters to overcrowded sites created unnecessary and unpleasant voter obstacles. A civil rights group has now called for state officials to explain Super Tuesday voting snafus.

The state and the political parties need to be held accountable for failing to align voting centers with demand. When voters, often in poor and minority areas, can’t cast their ballots until the wee hours of the next morning, then Texas has a voting problem. But if the result of closing polling places creates long lines that disproportionately impacts Democratic and minority communities, then Texas is edging uncomfortably closer to infringing on voting rights.

A bipartisan presidential commission on election reform recommended in 2014 that voters should not have to wait longer than 30 minutes to cast a ballot. When seven-hour delays occur, then changes must be made to facilitate voting.

Regardless of political party, voters deserve the right and opportunity to make their choices without the confusion and delays that so many endured on Tuesday.

_____

Austin American-Statesman. March 8, 2020

UT’s misconduct policy awaits critical details

University of Texas students deserve to know they’re safe. That starts with strong penalties to discourage sexual misconduct and send offenders packing.

We applaud UT President Gregory L. Fenves’ announcement this week that getting fired will be “the presumptive punishment” for any UT professor or employee who commits sexual assault, sexual harassment, stalking or violence against an intimate partner or family member. Firing such offenders, which would come only after a thorough investigation, puts real meaning to UT’s stance that this deplorable conduct will not be tolerated.

Fenves’ pledge, coming after months of student protests, is more of a milestone than a finish line, however. UT still needs to create precise definitions of sexual misconduct, a difficult task given some of the gray areas around sexual harassment. A report by Husch Blackwell, hired by UT to review its policies, also urges the university to recognize that certain types of unprofessional behavior don’t rise to the level of sexual harassment and might merit a reprimand instead of termination.

Which kind of offense will be which? UT must listen to the experiences and concerns of students as it drafts these critical definitions. And once it finalizes the new policy, UT must adhere to it.

The university has worked hard in recent months to earn students’ trust after a series of missteps, including dishing out underwhelming punishments to several professors and only belatedly disclosing which staffers have been disciplined in recent years.

Some students were upset that UT continued to employ two professors who had been sanctioned for sexual misconduct: Sahotra Sarkar, who invited students to swim at nude beaches or pose for nude photos, and Coleman Hutchison, who also made inappropriate comments and dated one of his graduate students without reporting the glaring conflict of interest.

Our outrage goes even further back, to the university’s failure in 2016 to discipline professor Richard Morrisett, now deceased, after he pleaded guilty to strangling his girlfriend, and to UT’s uneven responses to two different coaches who had inappropriate relationships with students.

UT would provide the strongest clarity and protection to everyone if it categorically barred romantic relationships between professors and students. Current policy bans relationships with undergraduate students, but allows faculty to date graduate students as long as they don’t teach or supervise them, or as long as they report the relationship so a new supervisor can be assigned.

As we’ve noted before, professors wield significant power over graduate students who are seeking grant funding, relying on recommendations for jobs or need access to research equipment or data sets. Given these circumstances, grad students may not feel free to turn down a professor’s advances. Why should professors be allowed to make them?

Fenves made another important commitment this week: If the university makes an exception and does not fire someone who committed an act of sexual misconduct, UT will make certain information about the case “publicly available.” This speaks directly to the concerns of students who want to know whether their professors have a history of misconduct.

In order for this offer of transparency to be meaningful, UT must make the information truly accessible by posting and updating it online, not stowing it away in a report that students have to file a public records request to see. Moreover, UT should provide information about employees who were disciplined for unprofessional conduct that did not rise to the level of sexual misconduct. Without those disclosures, students will rightly wonder if troubling allegations have been swept aside as minor infractions the public won’t see. (UT promises not to identify victims in any of the publicly released information.)

Students who have shared their painful experiences and rallied for better policies deserve credit for pushing this issue forward. The Texas Legislature deserves credit, too: Senate Bill 212, passed last year, requires Texas universities to report certain information about sexual misconduct cases every quarter. The new UT policy builds on that robust model of disclosure.

UT has moved quickly, and in good faith, to improve the way it handles cases of sexual misconduct. But the true test of its efforts is yet to come — in the way UT defines misconduct, in the accessibility of information promised to the public, and ultimately in the university’s follow through in firing staffers who prove they don’t belong among students.

____

Odessa American. March 8, 2020

Odessa family is perfect choice to help give back

THE POINT: Tireless work by volunteers means better access to care for West Texas children.

What a generous act by this young family to give back to others following the horrendous tragedy that affected not only their family but all of the Permian Basin.

Anderson’s sweet young face was seen around the world following the Aug. 31, 2019, mass shooting in Odessa. That tragic day would see 7 dead and 25 others wounded – including Anderson who was hit by bullet fragments in the chest and mouth while riding in the family car on a trip to the grocery store.

The community and country rallied around the Davis family and all the families affected that day. It would have been easy for her family to shun the spotlight following such intense media coverage.

We’re so glad they didn’t and that they want to tell their story to help others.

They are much like the Canady family in their generosity of time.

The Canady’s story did not end with the positive outcome of the Davis family. Samantha Canady died in 2011 from complications of croup after being brought to the MCH emergency room and subsequently being transported to a hospital in San Antonio, where she later died.

The family took her to the emergency room at MCH, mom Tammy Canady said Samantha had to be transported to another hospital because MCH doctors were unable to properly treat her at the hospital at that time. Weather issues, Canady said, also prevented Samantha from being air-lifted to a different hospital sooner.

“Pediatric care is so vastly different … and one of the things we had heard in the emergency room that day, so many times, was, ‘We don’t know what to do; she’s a child,’ “ Canady said at the time.

The work the Canady family has done to help MCH is nothing short of amazing. They helped raise the funds for the recent $2.9 million renovation of the Pediatrics Unit at Medical Center Hospital and they aren’t done yet.

Along with the Canady’s, other groups continue to play a key role in the fundraising effort including the Medical Center Health System Foundation and the Children’s Miracle Network.

The Davis family will be a great face as the 2020 Miracle Family simply because they are a miracle.

So many people died that day and our community will never be the same. But holding on to the good things, like the generosity of both the Canady family and the Davis family, gives us hope that out of terrible events something good can spring up.

We are thrilled to be able to wish both Anderson and Rhett an early happy birthday (they turn 2 on March 16). We are also thrilled to know that their family is generous with time and spirit and that they want to see pediatric care improve here in Odessa.

We also offer our continued thanks to the Canady family for all they have done.

____

The entire community benefits when families like these give of their time. You can help! Visit the link on the front page today and give to the Children’s Miracle Network. All the money stays here and it helps Permian Basin babies and children.