Tornado tears through West Texas RV Park; 1 injured

Texas

PECOS, Texas (AP) — An unconfirmed tornado tore through a remote West Texas recreational vehicle park Friday night, leaving a dozen RVs on their side and injuring one person, officials said.

The injury was not thought to be life-threatening, said Jerry Bullard, Reeves County emergency management director.

The suspected tornado struck the Highway 285 RV Park near Orla, Texas, about 22 miles northwest of Pecos, about 8 p.m. Friday. The tornado was part of a severe storm that prompted several tornado warnings issued Friday night by the National Weather Service for the Permian Basin of West Texas. No other injuries were reported.