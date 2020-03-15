New veterans clinic coming to southeastern New Mexico

Texas

HOBBS, N.M, (AP) — U.S. military veterans are getting a new clinic in southeastern New Mexico.

The the veterans clinic has been placed on a “fast track” to be completed by the end of 2020.

Officials say the lack of a options for veterans in Hobbs force many of them to make the grueling trip out of state, or many hours away, to receive care.

According to statistics from the Veterans Medical Center in Big Spring, Texas, there are around 6,000 veterans living in New Mexico’s Lea County.

Hobbs City Commissioner Dwayne Penick had been working on bringing a veterans clinic to the Hobbs and Lea County area for around a year. He says he has written four letters to President Donald Trump on the issue.

Penick says he received the news from one of the president’s secretaries on Friday that the clinic had been approved.

The clinic will be housed in the former Bealls’ location. Veterans will receive the same healthcare services that would be available to them at any other healthcare clinic.