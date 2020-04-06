Editorial Roundup:

Texas

The Dallas Morning News. April 3, 2020.

North Texas has a plan if hospitals become overwhelmed with coronavirus. Here it is

Mass critical care could force very tough decisions, which is why we have to flatten the curve.

It’s still possible that North Texas will be spared the worst as the pandemic unfolds around us. It is still possible that we’ll be able to flatten the curve, be able to keep the number of infections below the point where our emergency rooms and health care facilities can be overwhelmed. Officials across the region have imposed tough social restrictions, and millions of our people have made sacrifices to shelter at home, to eschew gathering with others in the hope of slowing the spread.

But there is also a chance that the virus spreads more quickly than all of our emergency preparations and that those who manage our health care system will be faced with the toughest choice imaginable: deciding which patients to prioritize while administering limited, if also critical, forms of care when the number of patients overwhelms our hospitals. For example, the need for ventilators — a crucial device for treating someone struggling to breathe — could end up outstripping the number of devices available.

The numbers here are stark. The estimates that our local leaders — including members of the Dallas County Commissioners Court as well as members of the North Texas Mass Critical Care Task Force — are working with include the estimate that approximately 80% of those with COVID-19 will experience “mild” symptoms. They will not need to be treated in a hospital. But of the 20% who do need hospital care, half will need to be in the intensive care unit. And half of the coronavirus patients in the ICU, it is estimated, may not survive, even if there is no shortage of medical equipment like ventilators.

Given that some projections show that there could be more patients who need ventilators than there are ventilators available, it is only prudent for community leaders to prepare now for making tough decisions about prioritizing care later. And leaders in North Texas are making such preparations. Every five years, officials review a mass critical care plan that enables the region to deal with such events as mass terrorist attacks or a global pandemic. Part of that plan offers guidelines for prioritizing patients when facilities are overwhelmed.

We’ve been briefed on that plan, and in broad strokes here is what it does: Rather than letting treatment decisions occur on an ad hoc basis or leaving it entirely to the discretion of whichever front-line doctors and nurses happen to be on duty, the plan calls for using a “SOFA” score. SOFA stands for sequential organ failure assessment. It’s a standard assessment widely used every day by health officials as they assess patients. The value of using that score to prioritize care when the system is overwhelmed is that it gives health care officials a good chance to save as many lives as possible. It also ensures that no decisions are made on race, income, gender, place of residence or even age or other inappropriate criteria.

Essentially, by using SOFA doctors can make informed decisions about where care is likely to make the greatest difference in saving someone’s life. And those decisions will be based on a patient’s ability to beat the virus with the help of the limited care available.

In our view, it is responsible for our local leadership to be making such preparations. It also prevents anyone from gaming the system to gain preferential treatment. And, it’s important to note, officials are reaching out to community leaders to ask for input and support in implementing these plans. But no one involved in any of this is pretending that if we reach such a point where we have to make such decisions that we’ll have any good options. In fact, turning to such criteria to make decisions about prioritizing care in a desperate moment is the least worst option available. It will give us a better chance to save the most lives than making decisions ad hoc, but it still involves making choices none of us wants to make.

If there is a hopeful note to strike in all of this, it’s that we retain some power over what is coming. The question of whether our health care system is overwhelmed by a flood of coronavirus patients is partly dependent on what each of us does now and in the coming weeks. There is evidence from across the country that sheltering in place does flatten the curve; it does reduce the number of people who would have contracted the virus. There are also massive efforts underway nationally and locally to secure (or manufacture) great quantities of new ventilators, masks and other items needed to both slow the spread of this virus and treat those who have it.

And here everyone can help. If North Texas does the hard work necessary to slow the spread here, our community will be better off and we’ll do our part not to needlessly consume resources that could save lives nationwide. So regardless of what local or statewide orders entail, every person can take steps to slow the spread. They can do so by not jogging on crowded trails or engaging in other activities that would risk exposure to the virus. They can also follow suggestions about washing hands and otherwise working to enhance their own personal health. In short, they can work within the protocols being developed to break the chain of contagion.

We have reached a critical moment in this fight. We can wish more was done earlier to enhance national stockpiles, ramp up testing abilities, or otherwise protect us from this virus. But right now, in the next few weeks, leadership is crucial. And, as in life, we must first lead ourselves. Residents of North Texas can flatten the curve. They can outflank the coronavirus, and if they do they will save those on the front lines from having to make decisions that no one wants them to have to make.

___

San Antonio Express-News. April 2, 2020.

Stay at home? Abbott slow, confusing on critical order

Finally, Gov. Greg Abbott has clearly ordered Texans to stay home except for essential travel.

His reluctance to formally do so — even as he announced tighter and tighter social distancing measures and public health precautions in response to COVID-19 — has been baffling.

As the virus spreads across Texas and the nation, governors in other states, and mayors and county judges in Texas, issued stay-home orders. But Abbott struggled to follow their lead, a decision that seemed to undercut his concern about ensuring there is enough hospital bed space in this crisis — a concern we share.

We’re grateful he has come around, but it says a lot about his confusing message that he had to release a video Wednesday clarifying how his most recent order “requires all Texans to stay at home.”

Let’s review some recent history.

On March 22, Abbott explained why he hadn’t given a statewide stay-at-home order at that time.

“We’re still within 48 hours of my most recent executive orders,” he said. “Let’s wait and see how effective those orders will be in preventing the spread of the COVID-19 virus. I’m the governor of a state that has 254 counties, and most of those counties have zero coronavirus cases right now.”

The second-largest state in the country, Texas has more counties than any other, many of them in rural areas. At the time, 65 of the counties had at least one reported case, while the state had 140 cases and five deaths. But a stay-home order from Abbott at this time might have helped slow the spread of COVID-19. Researchers have said social distancing and staying home save lives.

In less than two weeks, the number of counties in Texas with at least one reported case has more than doubled; now, the state has thousands of reported cases as deaths continue to increase. And who knows how many cases haven’t been reported? We stay home to slow this spread and save lives.

Abbott’s messaging about this has consistently been confusing. In news conferences he’s told Texans to — and we quote — “stay at home.” But he was slow in making this official, and he’s often been behind the curve when it comes to issuing orders.

The executive orders to which he referred were closing schools for at least two weeks, banning dining at restaurants, closing gyms and prohibiting public gatherings of more than 10 people. He also postponed May 26 primaries until July 14.

But again and again, Abbott has followed rather than led. These executive orders came after many Texas mayors enacted similar policies in their communities.

Then came Tuesday’s announcement of the most restrictive orders he has given so far.

They will stay in place through April 30. Aside from saying schools will remain closed until at least May 4, the order says that “every person in Texas shall, except where necessary to provide or obtain essential services, minimize social gatherings and minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.” The essential services include going to the grocery store and health care providers, and being outdoors for activities such as exercise, fishing and hunting.

It sounded like stay-at-home and looked like stay-at-home, but the governor specifically said Tuesday, “This is not a stay-at home strategy.”

This was so confusing the Texas Hospital Association and the Texas Nursing Association, which had urged him to declare a stay-at-home policy, were left with the impression that he had. Also, the Texas Medical Association cheered Abbott for his “stay-at-home executive order.”

Was it or wasn’t it?

On Wednesday, Abbott clarified. Yes, he is ordering Texans to stay home.

It is the right message from the governor, but it was belated and needlessly muddled. We hope most Texans get it.

___

Fort Worth Star-Telegram. April 2, 2020.

Texas Governor Abbott’s jail bond order is unfair — and won’t help fight coronavirus.

When it comes to social distancing and other measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus, every location where people gather counts. That especially includes jails, where space is at a premium.

Since the pandemic took hold, police departments, courts and sheriffs around Texas and the U.S. have worked to reduce incarceration without endangering the public. It’s a balance best left to experts. So, it’s frustrating that Gov. Greg Abbott stepped in with an ill-timed and poorly conceived order that has created confusion for the criminal justice system.

Abbott’s executive order, issued Sunday, denies release without cash bail to anyone booked into a Texas jail who in the past was “convicted of a crime that involves physical violence or the threat of physical violence,” or any person arrested on suspicion of such a crime.

The governor explained that the order was meant to protect Texans from potential violent criminals and preserve resources for the effort to contain COVID-19. And some jurisdictions have seemed a bit too eager to clear out the jails.

Abbott’s order creates a stratification of justice based entirely on ability to pay. Release without bail, sometimes known as personal bond, is a way of letting a suspect go free before trial, sometimes in exchange for agreeing to show up for hearings or undergo drug treatment. The last thing our system needs is more incentive to tilt in favor of the wealthy or against the poor.

No sheriff or judge is eager to release someone who goes on to commit a violent crime. But nor do they want to oversee a massive, resource-draining COVID-19 outbreak. Abbott’s order injects vagueness and uncertainty into an already difficult balancing act.

Dallas and Harris County jails have already seen coronavirus cases. In Tarrant County, the jails have avoided any cases among inmates or staff. That’s been accomplished in part by deliberately releasing nonviolent inmates and keeping those who pose no threat from being booked into the jail in the first place. As of Tuesday, the jail population was 3,443, down from the typical 4,000 or so.

Sheriff Bill Waybourn’s staff is still determining how to implement the governor’s order, said Lt. Jennifer Gabbert, a public information officer. Department leadership and staff have to go through cases individually to determine if the order applies, and there’s no way to tell yet how many inmates could be affected.

“For a lot of people, if you go by exactly what the order says, some charges may have been a long time ago,” Gabbert said. “You have to look at their past.”

So, someone busted on a drug possession charge who had a simple assault conviction years ago — but no sign of violent behavior since — could end up held in jail if they can’t pay bail. Someone in the exact same circumstances who can afford bail could go free.

Many police departments, including Fort Worth’s, are doing their best not to jail nonviolent, low-level offenders to help fight the pandemic. Abbott’s order threatens to undo that kind of work.

And it’s not even clear that the order is constitutional. Courts have increasingly held that some bail systems violate provisions of equal justice, and a reform movement is under way.

At the end of his order, Abbott gives judges sweeping discretion to release individuals “for health or medical reasons,” as long as district attorneys have a chance to object.

Hmmm: Medical reasons. Like, say, containing the spread of a virus? When an inmate gets sick, taxpayers are on the hook for treatment. County health facilities need to be able to focus on the overall pandemic, and if sheriffs can reduce the burden without releasing violent offenders, they should be trusted to do so.

Until now, Abbott’s executive orders waiving state laws and regulations have been targeted and useful in the fight against coronavirus, freeing up resources and taking steps to help the medical, trucking and grocery industries. This one misses the mark, though. He should rescind it immediately.

___