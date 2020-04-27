Editorial Roundup:

Texas

The Dallas Morning News. April 23, 2020

The success of Gov. Abbott’s plan to reopen the Texas economy rests with what we do in our cities and counties

Reopening the economy demands public confidence and strategic planning

The decision to shut down the Texas economy was a tough call. Getting back to business safely is becoming an equally difficult decision.

On Tuesday, Colleyville Mayor Richard Newton announced plans to relax stay-at-home orders and Dallas County Commissioners voted to extend Dallas County’s stay-at-home order until May 15, both acting before the expiration of the governor’s statewide shelter in place order at the end of April.

It is essential that state and local officials work together and that timetables for reopening the Texas economy not devolve into a clash over local and state control. By law, Abbott has the legal last word over cities and counties, and he plans soon to issue a new executive order to reopen the economy and replace his statewide order to shelter in place with a phased-in process.

Not all regions of Texas will be ready to ease shelter-in-place requirements in the same way at the same time. Abbott’s next executive order should further establish the minimum statewide requirements for reopening the Texas economy and require Texas cities and counties to meet key prerequisites, including robust, reliable and verifiable coronavirus testing. For progress to be made on testing, the state has to significantly ramp up the availability of tests and testing locations to cities and counties. And finally, the new order should allow county and city officials, those closest to the needs of their communities, the flexibility to extend reopening timetables if conditions in their jurisdictions require that action.

To us, this is the way governments should work together. Reopening the economy demands public confidence and credible, careful and strategic planning from all levels of government.

We urge the governor and local officials to resist political pressure from protesters who want to reopen the economy immediately and without caveats. Reopening the economy carelessly could be counterproductive and dangerous. This moment requires measured, nuanced discussions to make sure the best possible protocols are put into place, not distractions that undermine the efforts of those working hard to ease the transition from sheltering to working.

The gradual return of Texans to work doesn’t signal the virus’s defeat. We should continue to practice social distancing, wear masks, wash hands and use common sense as we venture back out into our communities. Older people with underlying health conditions should be especially careful and take sensible precautions.

State and local leaders must be clear-eyed about infection and testing data as they determine whether a return to work poses an extreme risk to public safety. And this assessment is best accomplished through cooperation, not competition, from all in leadership.

Houston Chronicle. April 22, 2020

Texas can’t reopen without millions more tests for COVID-19.

The coronavirus outbreak continues to grow in Texas, with the latest numbers topping 20,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 500 deaths. Along with that steady uptick, the pressure to ease social distancing restrictions and restart the economy has been mounting as well, and Gov. Greg Abbott is starting to buckle.

Last week, Abbott extended school closures through the end of the academic year, but said that starting this week, state parks are open, retailers may begin drive-up sales and doctors can resume some surgeries and other medical procedures.

He also announced a new advisory team — led by Austin banker James Huffines and conservative lobbyist Mike Toomey — to work on the reopening, a priority for President Donald Trump.

“In opening Texas, we must be guided by data and doctors,” Abbott said. “We must put health and safety first. We must prioritize protecting our most vulnerable populations.”

We agree with the governor’s measured tone. We agree there is a pressing, even desperate, need for Texans to get back to work. But we hope Abbott listens to his own words. If he pays attention to the doctors, if he examines the data, two things will become clear:

Texas needs more testing. We are frighteningly behind.

The state hovers near the bottom of testing per capita, the Chronicle found, with rural areas being particularly shortchanged. While the governor announced Monday that the National Guard will expand the number of mobile testing centers and that more testing is coming, earlier this month he dismissed that gap, saying that testing was “helpful,” but it was not a solution.

In fact, no solution is possible without it. A lack of adequate testing gives us an incomplete picture of the virus’ presence in the state, hindering strategies to actively combat the spread.

Mayor Sylvester Turner, no stranger to natural disasters, compared the situation with one he’s seen before.

“We knew where the storm was, when it was going to hit and when it was going to leave,” Turner said at a press conference Saturday. “What’s our radar when it comes to this virus? That happens to be the testing.”

A road map to pandemic resilience issued Monday by the Safra Center for Ethics at Harvard University found the United States needs five million tests per day by early June for a safe social reopening. By late July, that number should be closer to 20 million a day to fully re-mobilize the economy.

Yes, 20 million tests a day. Based on Harvard’s numbers, a region the size of Harris County would need to perform about 280,000 tests per day by mid-summer. In the entire month since testing began, Harris County has administered only 19,496, according to the Department of State Health Services.

Things are improving but at this achingly slow rate, Texas won’t be safe to reopen for several months.

Speaking outside Delmar Stadium on Saturday, the site of one of the two COVID-19 testing sites run by the Houston Health Department, Turner shared that the number of tests available to Houstonians increased last week, from 250 tests per day at each site to 500, and testing was now open to everyone, regardless of symptoms.

“Each one of these test sites could handle 2,000 tests a day,” Turner said, adding that more testing sites need to be opened to reach the widespread levels necessary.

Indeed, as he spoke around midday, both city sites had already reached capacity — several hours short of their 7 p.m. closing time.

The county also expanded testing capacity, including through two mobile testing locations, to 1,200 tests a day. Harris County Public Health is still limiting testing to those screened through an online health assessment tool. Two Walgreens locations have started offering drive-through testing, with results in 24 hours. Officials said they can process about 140 tests a day.

So what’s the holdup on testing? Mainly, the lack of supplies required to conduct them. Swabs. Chemicals needed to process results. This shortage has persisted for more than a month, even as President Trump has consistently claimed there are enough tests for everyone.

Governors from red and blue states alike have pushed back enough that the president finally agreed Sunday to use the Defense Production Act to increase production of test swabs by over 20 million per month. Details remain sketchy, but this is a welcome move, one that should have been made weeks ago.

Any leader making big plans to reopen the economy needs to have the testing capacity to back it up. We must have the tools — accurate, widely available, timely tests — to identify who is infected, who is at risk of spreading the virus and who needs to be isolated. Otherwise, officials are just rolling the dice and gambling with people’s lives.

Fort Worth Star-Telegram. April 24, 2020

To reopen economy and still contain coronavirus, Texas leaders must do this first

Leaders at all levels face tough decisions about what to open, when and with what restrictions. To make them responsibly, they must wade through countless variables.

And in Texas, at least, they appear to lack enough information to make those decisions well. Without a much higher level of testing to determine the ongoing spread of coronavirus, these decisions may amount to guesses.

Gov. Greg Abbott is reportedly set to announce Monday the first substantive wave of businesses that can reopen and under what circumstances. Abbott has outlined a careful path and pledged to pay attention to data, particularly testing. But Texas — and Tarrant County — are far behind other areas in testing.

There’s a real chance that the virus is much more widespread than we know. And that means that more interactions at places such as restaurants and hair salons could mean a new spike of cases and deaths.

Through Thursday, the results of just more than 225,000 tests have been reported to the state, out of a population of more than 29 million. Just under 10 percent of those tests have been positive, a much lower rate than other areas have seen.

By contrast, a new study finds that in New York state, antibodies suggest an infection rate of nearly 14%, and it’s as high as 21% in densely populated New York City. Antibody testing is far from perfect, but anything close to those rates would mean multiple more cases than New York has counted so far.

So is Texas fortunate, or is it missing a huge number of infections? Would you want to make a decision that could mean life and death for so many Texans without knowing the answer?

There are promising signs of more testing capacity. County Judge Glen Whitley recently announced a new process for screening and testing sites that could initially yield 500 more tests a week, and more after that. And free drive-through tests became available Friday to those meeting certain criteria designed to target the most at-risk population. Much more is needed, though.

As testing expands, it’s crucial that leaders target under-served communities. Black Americans in particular are hit hard by COVID-19, making up a much greater share of cases and deaths than they do of the population. Underlying health concerns and a lack of access to healthcare are likely culprits, and testing resources must be directed to help make up for that lack of reach.

As the battle against the virus stretches from weeks to months, we’ll need to consider every option to expand testing. Experts have said it may take millions of tests a week nationwide to monitor the virus as we try to restart life and await a possible vaccine.

So, let’s get creative. For instance, former Food and Drug Administration Director Scott Gottlieb suggested in a recent interview with CBS News that government should subsidize testing conducted by employers to prevent new infections in the workplace.

Such solutions could be particularly important as we come to grips with the fact that antibody testing might not be a great step forward for a while, if at all. The initial hope was that by detecting antibodies in the blood, scientists could track the development of immunity and perhaps even develop treatments. But the first round of tests are yielding mixed results.

On the more immediate question of what to reopen and when, our leaders are pulled between two extremes. On one end are those who deny the seriousness of the pandemic, push to open everything and want to leave vulnerable individuals to protect themselves. On the other, some want to keep everything shut down until new infections dwindle near zero (which won’t happen), even if that means plunging into a depression that will bring its own health consequences for years.

Wise leaders will chart a middle path. But they can only do it with better data. And that means better testing, now.

