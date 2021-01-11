Watch LIVE at 11 AM: Gov. Greg Abbott to discuss Texas virus vaccination hubs

Texas

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott on Monday will tour the Esports Stadium Arlington & Expo Center, one of the state’s newly designated coronavirus “vaccination hubs,” and give an update on vaccine efforts in Texas.

A news conference will begin at 11 a.m. at the Expo Center.

The hubs are part of an effort to streamline vaccinations as Texas continues to prioritize vaccinating people who are health care workers, people who are 65 and older, and those with medical conditions that increase their risk.

Some 28 coronavirus "vaccination hubs" will receive most of the state's next shipment of Covid-19 vaccines this week, with 158,825 doses shipping to providers able to manage large-scale efforts as more doses arrive in the state.

The governor will be joined by Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Texas Department of State Health Services Commissioner Dr. John Hellerstedt, Arlington Mayor Jeff Williams, Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley, and Texas Health Resources CEO Barclay E. Berdan.