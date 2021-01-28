Skip to Content
WATCH: Gov. Abbott hosts roundtable on oil’s impact on Texas economy

ODESSA, Texas -- Gov. Greg Abbott was in west Texas on Thursday to discuss the oil and gas industry.

Abbott held a roundtable discussion in Odessa on the impact of oil and gas on the Texas economy.

The governor heard from oil and gas workers, energy leaders and advocates on how the state can continue to support the industry and its workers as the Covid-19 pandemic continues.

