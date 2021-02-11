At least 3 dead, multiple people trapped in icy 100-car freeway pileup in Fort Worth

Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas -- At least three people were dead and multiple others were trapped Thursday morning following an icy 100-vehicle freeway pileup, according to Fort Worth police and fire officials.

“We can confirm multiple vehicles involved and at least three fatalities,” police Officer Daniel Segura said. “The weather conditions are definitely a factor in this massive multi-car accident. We have officers on scene and it is still an active scene."

The exact number of people trapped was not immediately clear, but as many as 100 cars and trucks were involved in the 6 a.m. crash along Interstate 35, including some that were wedged under others, police told ABC News.

"Multiple vehicles involved. Multiple people trapped," the fire department tweeted, indicating some of the trucks in the pile-up were 18-wheelers.

I-35 was completely blocked at the 28th Street bridge in Fort Worth and the pile-up was declared a "mass casualty" event. Around 30 people will need to be transported to hospitals, emergency medical officials told ABC affiliate WFAA.

Several of the victims had critical injuries and the number of injured is "growing by the minute," the emergency officials added.

"Someone reported hearing drivers screaming from their cars, first-responders had trouble getting those in need of treatment away from the scene," WFAA reporter Eric Alvarez tweeted from the scene.

The accident scene covered about 1.5 miles along the interstate, WFAA reported.

Police blamed the I-35 crash on the weather as freezing rain caused slick road conditions in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.

“I-35 Toll Express and regular lanes are closed at this time due to a major accident due to weather," police warned in a tweet, adding to "expect lengthy delays" along I-35 from I-30 to I-820.

Areas of light freezing rain and some sleet were in the Dallas/Fort Worth area Thursday morning. About one-10th of an inch of ice accumulated just north of Fort Worth, the National Weather Service said.

North Texas was under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Thursday because of ice accumulation, which resulted in "very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges," the weather service said.

“So many traffic/accidents this morning, especially across the DFW Metroplex,” the weather service tweeted. “These events are so dangerous because the ice is spotty. We can’t stress enough that road conditions could go from good to dangerous within blocks. Take it slow out there.”