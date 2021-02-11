Multiple people trapped in icy freeway pileup in Fort Worth

Texas

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Multiple people were trapped Thursday morning following a freeway pileup, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

The exact number of people trapped was not immediately clear.

"Multiple vehicles involved. Multiple people trapped," the fire department tweeted.

Fort Worth police blamed the Interstate 35 crash on the weather -- freezing rain has caused slick roads in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

The accident scene covers about 1.5 miles, ABC affiliate WFAA reported.

"Expect lengthy delays," police warned in a tweet. "I-35 is backed up in both directions from I-30 to 820."

"If you are involved in a minor accident with no injuries, please exchange information and continue on safely. You can then notify your insurance when you arrive at your destination," police tweeted.