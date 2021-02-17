Watch LIVE: Texas Gov. Abbott discusses severe weather amid no timeline for end to power outages

Texas

AUSTIN, Texas — As millions of Texans continue to struggle with power outages during a massive winter storm, Gov. Greg Abbott was scheduled to provide an update on the state's response Wednesday afternoon.

There were three million Texas households and businesses still without power as of midday Wednesday, and the power grid manager did not have firm estimates for when power would be restored for Texans - many of whom have been without electricity in frigid temperatures since early Monday.

Electric Reliability Council of Texas President Bill Magness said he’s hopeful many customers would see electricity at least partially restored — on a rotating basis, with outages coming in and out — by later Wednesday or Thursday.

Rising temperatures over the coming days will speed the restoration process in two ways: demand will go down because customers will use less energy, and energy supply that’s affected by frozen equipment or icy roads will go up, he said.

Magness defended ERCOT’s move early Monday to force outages to prevent an even larger blackout.

“The operators acted quickly... based on their training to prevent an event that would have been even more catastrophic than the terrible events we’ve seen this week,” Magness said.