WATCH: Emergency management briefing on Texas weather response

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas officials provided an update Saturday afternoon on the state’s response to days of wintry weather.

The update by the Texas Division of Emergency Management came as power continues to be restored to businesses and residences across the state and warmer temperatures are forecast this weekend.

Texas Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd, Major General Tracy Norris, Adjutant General of the Texas National Guard and Texas Commission on Environmental Quality Executive Director Toby Baker participated in the briefing.