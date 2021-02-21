Watch LIVE: Abbott discuses efforts to alleviate lingering storm issues

Texas

SAN ANTONIO, Texas -- Texas Gov. Greg Abbott was set to provide an update Sunday afternoon from Port San Antonio on the efforts to get water and other supplies to communities across the state following a massive winter storm that prompted days-long power outages.

Meantime, Abbott provided more details about a weekend meeting with other state leaders to discuss the spikes some Texans are seeing in their energy bills.

The meeting came after numerous reports of Texans receiving exorbitant electric bills despite not having power during the storm. One Texan, according to The New York Times, received a $16,752 electric bill. Not every resident will see the spikes in their bills.

Abbott called the meeting productive and said leaders "are moving quickly to alleviate this problem and will continue to work collaboratively throughout this week on solutions." The meeting took place Saturday via phone conference call.

Along with Abbott, the heads of the Senate and House — Republicans Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, respectively — were also on the call.

Members of the two chambers also participated in the meeting, including chairs of the budget-writing Senate Finance and House Appropriations committees, as well as chairs of the Senate Business and Commerce and House Energy Resources committees.

The discussion with lawmakers, according to the governor’s office, centered on calculating the cost of those skyrocketing energy bills and “how the state can help reduce this burden.”

Later this week, state House and Senate committees will convene to investigate how outages happened and what roles entities like the Electric Reliability Council of Texas played in those power failures.

"Thursday begins the questioning of the stakeholders involved to find out if anything went wrong, what went wrong, who's to blame, and more importantly, what solutions moving forward we can do as a state Legislature ... to make sure this absolutely never happens again," said state Rep. Craig Goldman, a Fort Worth Republican who chairs the House Energy Resources Committee, during an interview that aired Sunday on KXAS-TV in Dallas.