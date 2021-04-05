Watch LIVE: Police chasing stolen ambulance in Dallas

Texas

DALLAS, Texas -- Police were involved Monday afternoon in chasing an ambulance believed to be stolen from a fire station in Dallas, according to ABC affiliate WFAA.

The ambulance was stolen from a fire station near John West Road and Hunnicut Road earlier in the day Monday, officials said.

The ambulance had made its way from Interstate 20 to Interstate 635 northbound through Mesquite, Garland and Dallas, before getting on US 75 in Richardson.

The ambulance exited the freeway at Allen Drive in Plano and entered residential streets before getting onto northbound State Highway 121 at US 75 in the McKinney area, according to aerial footage of the situation.