Texas Amber Alert issued for missing baby abducted by 20-year-old woman

ENNIS, Texas -- A statewide Amber Alert was issued Thursday for a 7-month-old Texas boy reportedly abducted by a 20-year-old woman.

Police were searching for Miguel David Lee Ramirez who was last seen Thursday morning in Ennis, which is 35 miles south of Dallas, ABC affiliates KTRK and WFAA reported.

Miguel is said to have brown hair and blue eyes. He weighs 25 pounds and was last seen wearing a white Mickey Mouse diaper.

Police were also searching for 20-year-old Faith Reid, in connection with Miguel's disappearance. She's described as a white woman with blonde hair and green eyes.

The car wanted in connection with the boy's abduction is said to be a Ford extended cab with unknown Texas license plates.

Authorities urged anyone with information on their whereabouts to contact Ennis police at 972-875-4462.