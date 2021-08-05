Rookie Jax has solid start, helps Twins beat Astros 5-3

Texas

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — The Minnesota Twins got a solid start from rookie Griffin Jax, and Andrelton Simmons drove in two runs as they built a big lead early and held on for a 5-3 win over the Houston Astros on Thursday night. Jax (2-1) allowed three hits and one run in a career-high 5 1/3 innings for his first career win as a starter. The Twins jumped on Houston starter Framber Valdez (7-3) early to take control of the game. The Astros, who got a home runs from Jason Castro and Yordan Alvarez, are tied for the best record in the American League at 65-44 despite losing four of their last five.