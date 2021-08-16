Texas Blue Alert issued for driver of Cadillac with bullet holes

Texas

JOLLY, Texas — A Law Enforcement Blue Alert was sent out to cell phones across Texas late Monday night.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert because it is searching for an unknown man driving a white Cadillac with Texas license plates FXJ1334, ABC affiliate WFAA reported.

The car is believed to be damaged, including a possible broken or damaged rear window and bullet holes.

Authorities said it was last seen northbound on U.S. Highway 287 in Jolly about 7 p.m. Monday. Jolly is located in Clay County, which is just southeast of Wichita Falls.

Blue Alerts were created to let residents across the state know when a suspect sought in the killing or injuring of a federal, state or local law enforcement officer in the line of duty is on the run.

DPS did not provide any details about the circumstances surrounding the vehicle for which the alert was issued.