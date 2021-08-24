Skip to Content
Texas
WATCH: Biden administration briefing on Afghan refugees in Texas

WASHINGTON, DC -- Biden Administration officials held a media call Tuesday afternoon on the administration’s relocation of Afghan refugees to Texas. You can watch it in the media player above.

  3. The Taliban states they will not allow Afghans to leave. Americans are trapped away from the airport and when they start getting executed, you won’t see a socialist-democrat majority for decades.

