Texas school bus crash kills aide, hurts driver, 3 students

A school bus crashed on a rural southeast Texas road, killing an adult bus aide and injuring the driver and three students, one seriously. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the Hempstead school district bus with four students and two adults aboard rolled over at 12:10 p.m. Friday on Farm-to-Market Road 1887, about 45 miles northwest of Houston. Department Sgt. Erik Burse said it wasn’t immediately clear why the bus rolled. He said a high school girl was airlifted to a Houston hospital in serious condition, while the driver and two students had minor injuries. One student was uninjured.