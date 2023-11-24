People, Places & Paul: El Paso area’s claim to “1st Thanksgiving” in 1598

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas (KVIA) -- Many people don't realize that the El Paso-area has its own claim-to-fame that the first thanksgiving on what's currently USA soil took place along the Rio Grande. The town of San Elizario even has a plaque commemorating the first thanksgiving meal that's situated just in front of the historic, 19th century church.

According to the Legislative Reference Library of Texas, the first Thanksgiving celebration the current-day United States took place after Spanish explorers first arrived to this region.

The Legislative Reference Library of Texas states: "An expedition led by Spanish explorer Don Juan de Oñate journeyed from Mexico and, after months of arduous travel, arrived at the Rio Grande near what is now San Elizario. The exploration party and the indigenous people celebrated their accomplishment with a feast and Catholic ceremonies - 23 years before the Pilgrims held their famous dinner at Plymouth Rock."

The native americans of this region welcomed the Spanish explorers, and provided the hungry group with fish and other resources along the Rio Grande.

ABC-7 caught up with one of the pioneer families of San Elizario. Sly Loya says his family has lived in this region of the lower valley for multiple generations.

"My whole family, the Loya family, we go a lot of generations of Loyas are proud of the first thanksgiving that was here back in the 1500's," said Sly Loya, who lives a block away from the historic chapel in San Elizario, Texas, "I know a lot of people are thinking Plymouth Rock, but, history stays it was in my hometown of San Elizario.My whole family, the Loya family, we go a lot of generations of Loyas are proud of the first thanksgiving that was here back in the 1500's. I know a lot of people are thinking Plymouth Rock,but, history stays it was in my hometown of San Elizario.

The Legislative Reference Library of Texas also points out that the State House and Senate ach commemorated the historical milestone of the Thanksgiving celebration in 1990,

"and Governor Rick Perry has recognized April 30 as the official day of the First Thanksgiving. For 20 years, the El Paso Mission Trail Association has conducted an annual historical reenactment of the event, and their work was honored by the Texas House in 2006."