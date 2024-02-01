Texas Supreme Court continues to hear arguments at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas (KVIA) -- The Supreme Court of Texas is visiting the University of Texas at El Paso this week as they continue to hear arguments in two cases based in El Paso.

UTEP students and El Paso residents will have the opportunity to gain insights on Texas' highest court during this time.

This is the first time since 2019 the court is traveling outside of Austin for official case proceedings.

"Conducting oral arguments in diverse locations not only enhances transparency but fosters a deeper public understanding of the Third Branch of government, and helps this Court spread its message of accessibility to justice to all corners of our great state," said Chief Justice Nathan L. Hecht.

The hearings are happening from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the El Paso Natural Gas Conference Center on the UTEP campus.

"It’s a great opportunity for our students to learn more about our state judicial system and envision future careers for themselves," said UTEP President Heather Wilson.