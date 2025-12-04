Horizon City resident says roaming dogs are making neighborhood unsafe

Update (5:38 PM): The County of El Paso provided the following statement on the stray dog situation on Achim Drive:

Read the county's statement in full below:

“We are aware of the ongoing stray dog issues on Achim Drive. Since September, our team has picked up 19 dogs from the area and continues to work with residents to safely trap canines appearing after hours. The County is currently investigating reports that this area may be used for illegal animal dumping. Abandoning an animal is a crime and considered animal cruelty. We urge anyone who witnesses suspicious activity to report it immediately by calling (915) 546-2280, the Sheriff’s Office non-emergency dispatch line. Animal cruelty will not be tolerated. We remind the community that spay and neuter services are available for County constituents free of charge, and they remain essential in reducing stray populations. We appreciate the community’s continued partnership as we work to ensure the safety and well-being of both residents and animals.” Crystal Reyes, El Paso County Animal Welfare Director

HORIZON CITY, Texas (KVIA) -- A family in Horizon City says packs of free-roaming dogs have made their neighborhood unsafe, despite repeated complaints to local animal control.

The Richards family has lived in their home for four years and says their only ongoing concern is the growing number of loose dogs wandering the area.

“They’re starting to breed now. This is the second or third litter I’ve seen this year,” resident Stardust Richards said. “Some of them are aggressive, some of them are nice. It’s kind of 50/50.”

Richards says two of her children have been bitten, leaving the family fearful of simply walking outside.

“You have to walk down the middle of the road in order to get anywhere, because the dogs will hide under cars and charge you,” she said.

The family says they have filed multiple reports with El Paso County Animal Services, but claim they have seen no changes in the neighborhood.

Animal Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

