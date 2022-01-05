No. 11 Iowa State holds off No. 25 Texas Tech 51-47

By ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Izaiah Brockington’s four-point play with 1:52 left propelled No. 11 Iowa State past No. 25 Texas Tech 51-47 in a defensive struggle. Brockington’s fall-away 3-pointer came moments after Texas Tech took a 42-40 lead. The Cyclones guard was knocked off balance, but his clutch shot swished through. The resulting foul gave Brockington a chance for a four-point play, and his free throw gave Iowa State a 44-42 advantage. Brockington led the Cyclones with 14 points and nine rebounds. Aljaz Kunc added 13 points. Davion Warren paced the Red Raiders with 12 points.