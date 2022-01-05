Oilers MVP McDavid on NHL COVID list; Benn, Stars returning

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Sports Writer

Edmonton captain and reigning league MVP Connor McDavid has been placed on on NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. McDavid, forward Derek Ryan and defenseman Tyson Barrie went into protocols before the Oilers’ game at Toronto. McDavid hadn’t missed any of Edmonton’s first 33 games. While McDavid was out, the Dallas Stars and their captain Jamie Benn were getting ready for their first game since December 20. They host Florida on Thursday. Benn is among 11 Stars players who have been through COVID protocols since Dallas last played.