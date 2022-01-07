Embiid scores 31, leads streaking 76ers past Spurs 119-100

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 31 points and 12 rebounds and the Philadelphia 76ers extended their winning streak to six games with a 119-100 win over the short-handed San Antonio Spurs. Embiid has scored at least 31 points in every game during the winning streak and has averaged 33.2 points and 10.5 rebounds in the stretch. Seth Curry and Tobias Harris each scored 23 points for the 76ers, who never trailed. Dejounte Murray scored 27 points for San Antonio, which was without six players due to health and safety protocols. The Spurs, playing their fifth game of a seven-game trip, have lost five of six.