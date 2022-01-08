Hawaii lawmakers hear football program concerns

HONOLULU (AP) — The University of Hawaii Board of Regents plans to address the issue of morale on the university’s football team following a legislative hearing that featured testimony from former players and that the university system president criticized as one-sided. KHON TV reports that more than a dozen football players have said they are leaving the university by entering the transfer portal. The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that testimony during the hearing was critical of coach Todd Graham’s management, including his relationship with players. University of Hawaii President David Lassner described the testimony provided during the hearing as “cherry-picked.”