Prescott throws 5 TD passes in Cowboys’ romp over Eagles

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dak Prescott threw a career-high five touchdown passes against Philadelphia Eagles backups, Cedrick Wilson and Dalton Schultz each had two scoring catches and the Dallas Cowboys kept their slim hopes for a No. 2 seed in the NFC playoffs alive with a 51-26 victory. The Cowboys still had seeding to play for against an Eagles team that rested Jalen Hurts and other key starters ahead of an NFC wild-card game next week. The NFC East champion Cowboys (12-5) need losses Sunday by Tampa Bay against last-place Carolina and also for the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona to lose to earn the No. 2 seed. The Cowboys can’t finish worse than the fourth seed. The Eagles (9-8) could still be the sixth seed.