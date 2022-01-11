New trial set for man charged with killing 18 in Dallas area

DALLAS (AP) — A man charged with killing 18 older women in the Dallas area over a two-year span is set to be retried in April after the first jury to hear a murder case against him deadlocked. Court records show that the retrial of Billy Chemirmir in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris is scheduled to begin on April 25. The 49-year-old’s capital murder trial in Harris’ killing ended in a mistrial in November after jurors said they were deadlocked 11-1. Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot said after the mistrial that he was committed to retrying the case. Chemirmir’s attorney said at the time that Chemirmir maintains his innocence.