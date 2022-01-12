Kersgieter leads Kansas women past No. 13 Texas 70-66

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Holly Kersgieter scored 19 points, six in overtime, and Kansas defeated No. 13 Texas 70-66. Zakiyah Franklin hit a 3-pointer to open the overtime and the Jayhawks didn’t trail after that. Kersgieter scored inside on back-to-back possessions to give Kansas a 66-61 lead with two minutes to play. Audrey Warren scored for Texas but after a Kansas miss, the Longhorns had a crucial shot clock violation with 35 seconds remaining. Joanne Allen-Taylor paced Texas with 18 points. Kansas last beat a ranked team in February of 2018 and had not won in Austin since 2012.