Texas school trustee’s remarks on Black teachers draw ire

HOUSTON (AP) — A Houston-area school board member is facing calls to resign after he linked more Black teachers to lower school district performance in response to a presentation on an audit of the district’s equity and culture. Scott Henry, a school board trustee with Cypress-Fairbanks Independent School District, made the comments Monday during the school board’s work session. By Wednesday, those calling for him to resign included Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. Hidalgo said she was “appalled” by Henry’s “insinuation that more Black teachers lead to more dropouts.”