Coleman, Diarra lead Texas A&M’s rally past Missouri 67-64

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Henry Coleman III scored 18 points, Hassan Diarra made two free throws with three seconds left and Texas A&M rallied to beat Missouri 67-64. Texas A&M missed its first 13 shots, trailed for the first 35 minutes and never led by more than two until the final minute. The Aggies’ Andre Gordon made two free throws for a 65-61 lead with 31 seconds remaining. The four-point cushion proved beneficial after teammate Marcus Williams missed two free throws with 10 seconds left. Missouri’s Jarron Coleman hit a 3-pointer to draw the Tigers within 65-64 but Diarra hit the big free throws to seal it.