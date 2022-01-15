TCU edges Oklahoma in overtime 59-58

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Charles O’Bannon’s baseline 3-pointer with 27.3 seconds remaining in overtime proved to be the winner in TCU’s 59-58 victory over Oklahoma. O’Bannon finished with 11 points as did Micha Peavy for the Horned Frogs. Mike Miles, averaging 17.8 points per game, scored just six points. Jalen Hill scored 12 points with 14 rebounds for TCU. Jordan Goldwire also scored 12 points, Harkless added 11 and Tanner Groves had 10 rebounds but only six points, well below his team-leading 13.7 average. Oklahoma had won the last eight meetings.