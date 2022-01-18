Cryer, Mayer lead No. 5 Baylor past West Virginia 77-68

By JOHN RABY

AP Sports Writer

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — LJ Cryer scored a career-high 25 points in his second start of the season, and No. 5 Baylor snapped a two-game losing streak with a 77-68 victory over West Virginia. Baylor bounced back after losing twice at home and relinquishing the No. 1 ranking. The defending national champion Bears have won 13 straight away from home, including four consecutive true road games. Matthew Mayer added 20 points for Baylor. Cryer started in place of leading scorer James Akinjo, who sat out with a bruised tailbone sustained in Saturday’s loss to Oklahoma State. Malik Curry scored 19 points to lead West Virginia.