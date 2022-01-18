No. 18 Texas Tech’s strong 2nd half beats No. 15 Iowa State

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Kevin Obanor scored 13 of his 15 points after halftime as 18th-ranked Texas Tech beat No. 15 Iowa State 72-60. The Red Raiders have won their last three games when facing a ranked opponent and four of five games since losing at Iowa State with only seven healthy players two weeks ago. Bryson Williams had 16 points to lead the Red Raiders, and Davion Warren had 11. The Cyclones were led by Caleb Grill’s 17 points. Both teams are 14-4 with our wins over Top 25 teams.