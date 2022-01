HOUSTON (AP) — Forward Sebastián Ferreira has signed a four-year contract with Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo, leaving Paraguay’s Libertad. The 23-year-old is a designated player, who last year counted a maximum $612,500 to a team’s salary cap. Ferreira scored 34 goals in 79 appearances for Libertad. He also has played for Paraguay’s Olimpia and Independiente and Mexico’s Morelia.