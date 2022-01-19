No. 15 Texas rolls past No. 7 Iowa State, 66-48

By ANDREW LOGUE

Associated Press

AMES, Iowa (AP) — DeYona Gaston scored 14 points and No. 15 Texas rolled to a 66-48 victory over short-handed No. 7 Iowa State. The Cyclones were missing sisters Aubrey and Ashley Joens due to Big 12 health and safety protocols. Ashley Jones is Iowa State’s leading scorer, with 20.3 points per game, and rebounder, 9.5. Aubrey contributes 9.4 points and 6.9 rebounds. Texas (13-3, 3-2 Big 12) took advantage, holding the Cyclones (16-2, 5-1) to 28% shooting. Gaston hit six of nine shots and also grabbed five rebounds. Emily Ryan led Iowa State with 19 points. Lexi Donarski added 14 points.