Harden’s triple-double helps Nets top Murray, Spurs, 117-102

By RAUL DOMINGUEZ

Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — James Harden had 37 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, spoiling Dejounte Murray’s ninth triple-double of the season as the Brooklyn Nets overpowered the San Antonio Spurs 117-102. Murray had 25 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists for his second straight triple-double and 13th of his career, one shy of David Robinson’s franchise record. Harden’s triple-double was his 66th, which is eighth on the all-time list. Kyrie Irving scored 24 points and LaMarcus Aldridge added 16 for the Nets, who are missing star Kevin Durant because of a knee injury.