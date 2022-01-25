NC State AD Boo Corrigan to lead CFP selection committee

IRVING, Texas (AP) — North Carolina State athletic director Boo Corrigan will serve as the College Football Playoff selection committee chairman next season. CFP executive director Bill Hancock also announced four new members of the 13-person panel. Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel, Navy AD Chet Gladchuk, former Wake Forest and Ohio coach Jim Grobe and former USA Today sports writer Kelly Whiteside will join the committee in 2022 as other members cycle off it. Corrigan is the son of former NCAA President and Atlantic Coast Conference Commissioner Gene Corrigan and served on the selection committee for the first time in 2021. He will replace former Iowa AD Gary Barta, who filled the role as chairman for the last two seasons.