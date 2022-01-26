Skip to Content
Doncic's triple-double helps Dallas down Portland 132-112

By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Luka Doncic had 15 points, 10 rebounds and 15 assists for his sixth triple-double this season, and the Dallas Mavericks led wire-to-wire in a 132-112 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. It was Doncic’s franchise-leading 42nd career triple double. He’s one away from matching Fat Lever for 10th on the NBA all-time list. Jalen Brunson added 20 points and 11 assists for Dallas, which led by as many as 23 points and had seven players finish in double figures. Anfernee Simons led Portland with 23 points

