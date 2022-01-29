Williams scores 23, leads No. 18 Oklahoma past No. 9 Texas

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Madi Williams had 23 points and nine rebounds, and No. 18 Oklahoma defeated No. 9 Texas 65-63. Taylor Robertson had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Sooners. Oklahoma remained in a tie with Iowa State for the Big 12 lead. Rori Harmon had 15 points and 11 rebounds and Aliyah Matharu added 10 points for Texas. The Longhorns saw their four-game win streak snapped. Oklahoma’s Liz Scott scored the game winner on running bank shot with 4.1 seconds left for her only points of the game.