Seguin, Benn lead Stars to 6-1 win over Bruins

By LARY BUMP

Associated Press

DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin had two goals and an assist, Jamie Benn had a goal and two assists, and the Dallas Stars beat the Boston Bruins 6-1. Alexander Radulov, Luke Glendening and Roope Hintz also scored for Dallas, which has won five of its last six. Jake Oettinger stopped 28 shots. Craig Smith scored at 5:49 of the third to end the Stars’ bid for their first shutout this season. Boston starting goalie Linus Ullmark allowed four goals on 15 shots before he was replaced by Jeremy Swayman after Benn’s goal at 7:39 of the second period. Swayman finished with 12 saves.