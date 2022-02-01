Minority women most affected if abortion is banned, limited

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS and LEAH WILLINGHAM

Associated Press

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — If you are Black or Hispanic in a state that already limits access to abortions, you are far more likely than a white woman to have one. And according to statistics analyzed by The Associated Press, if the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to further restrict or even ban abortions, minority women will bear the brunt of it. Advocates say women of color in states with already restrictive abortion laws often have limited access to health care and a lack of choices for effective birth control. And if abortions are outlawed, those same women will likely have the hardest time traveling to terminate pregnancies or raising the children they would bear.