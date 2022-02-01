Native American tribes reach $590M settlement over opioids

By GEOFF MULVIHILL

Associated Press

Native American tribes in the U.S. have reached settlements worth $590 million over opioids. A federal court filing made Tuesday in Cleveland lays out the details of the settlements with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and distribution companies AmerisoruceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson. The same companies are close to final approval of a $26 billion settlement with state and local governments of claims about their roles in a crisis linked to more than 500,000 deaths in the U.S. Some tribes have been hit particularly hard by the overdose and addiction crisis.