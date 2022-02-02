American to order more Boeing jets while delaying others

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines is planning to order more Boeing Max jets while delaying delivery of larger Boeing Dreamliners. The airline said Wednesday that it plans to exercise previous options and buy 30 more Boeing 737 Max jets, which it uses for flights within the United States. At the same, American is delaying delivery of Boeing 787s, a larger plane that is often used for international flights. Boeing is struggling to fix production flaws that have prevented it from delivering any Dreamliners since last May.