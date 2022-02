SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Caleb Asberry tossed in 16 points and Texas State knocked off Appalachian State 68-66. Shelby Adams had 11 points and six rebounds for the Bobcats (14-6, 5-3 Sun Belt Conference), who have won four straight at home. Adrian Delph had 22 points for the Mountaineers (14-10, 8-3), whose six-game winning streak was snapped.