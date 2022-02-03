How to prevent early birth? Study explores sugarless gum

By LAURA UNGAR

AP Science Writer

A new study raises the possibility that simply chewing sugarless gum might make a difference in reducing early births. Researchers presented the results at a conference on Thursday. It shows that in the African country of Malawi, rates of premature birth were slightly lower in study participants who chewed the gum sweetened with xylitol, compared to those who didn’t. The sugar substitute has been shown to change the makeup of bacteria in the mouth. Scientists have been exploring the link between poor oral health and giving birth prematurely for years. Experts say they’d welcome an easy strategy to help prevent early births.