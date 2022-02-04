Doncic’s 44th triple-double rallies Mavs past 76ers 107-98

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic had 33 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists for his 44th career triple-double and the Dallas Mavericks rallied from a 16-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Philadelphia 76ers 107-98. Reggie Bullock scored 20 points, including two clutch 3-pointers down the stretch, for Dallas. Joel Embiid had 27 points and 13 rebounds for the 76ers, who have lost two straight for the first time since a three-game skid in mid-December. Dallas native Tyrese Maxey added 18 points for Philadelphia. The game was delayed 44 minutes midway through the first period when a rim was determined to be crooked.