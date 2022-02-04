No. 1 Auburn looks to keep rolling at Georgia in SEC play

By PETE IACOBELLI

AP Sports Writer

No one’s been able to slow down top-ranked Auburn this season. Struggling Georgia is the next to try when the teams play in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday. The Tigers have won 18 straight, including their first nine games in the Southeastern Conference, including putting 100 points on state rival Alabama last time out. Auburn has gotten it done behind Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler. Smith is a 6-foot-10 freshman playing like an SEC player of the year candidate. He is averaging 15.6 points and 6.7 rebounds. Smith had 12 points and seven rebounds in an 83-60 victory over the Bulldogs last month.