2 of 6 Boeing Max test fraud counts against pilot dropped

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A judge has tossed two of six fraud counts against a former Boeing pilot involved in evaluating the troubled Boeing 737 Max jetliner. A federal judge jn Fort Worth on Tuesday dismissed, on technical grounds, counts that accused Mark A. Forkner of making and using “a materially false writing … concerning an aircraft part,” in violation of federal law. U.S. District Judge Reed O’Connor denied, however, Forker’s attorneys’ request for dismissal of four other wire fraud counts for not stating a case. Forkner is scheduled to go on trial on March 7.