GOP Railroad Commission hopeful Sarge Summers dies in crash

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — One of the five candidates for the Republican Texas Railroad Commission nomination has been killed in a traffic crash while traveling from a West Texas campaign appearance. Midland police say 69-year-old Marvin Leon “Sarge” Summers of Lubbock was killed Tuesday afternoon when the sport utility vehicle he was driving slammed into the rear of a tanker truck. The crash happened on Texas 349 on Midland’s northern outskirts as Summers was traveling from an American Association of Drilling Engineers luncheon in Midland. Also seeking the GOP nomination in the March 1 primary are incumbent Wayne Christian and challengers Tom Slocum Jr., Sarah Stogner and Dawayne Tipton.