AP source: Mavs sending Porzingis to Wizards for 2 players

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Sports Writer

DALLAS (AP) — A person with knowledge of the trade says the Dallas Mavericks are sending Kristaps Porzingis to the Washington Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans. The deal ends the plan to pair Porzingis with fellow European and young Dallas star Luka Doncic. The two never established the bond the club hoped would develop when Dallas acquired Porzingis in a trade with the New York Knicks before the deadline in 2019. Porzingis was recovering from a major knee injury at the time of the trade with New York and remained prone to injury with the Mavericks.